Subway, Cadbury team up for Easter mashup that has social media erupting

Subway and Cadbury creme egg are hoping to entice customers ahead of Easter with a savory-sweet sandwich reveal, but social media is so far anything but egg-cited about it.

The Submelt consists of toasted Subway Italian bread with Cadbury’s melted milk chocolate and soft fondant sandwiched in between.

Cadbury brand managers call it a "surprisingly delicious" mix, but the internet has other thoughts:

Other reports have called the mashup "unholy," while one blog went a step further with the headline, "Subway and Cadbury team up to ruin creme eggs."

The limited edition sandwich is only available on Good Friday (April 7) at four select Subway stores in the UK. They’re free for those "lucky" enough to snag one, the company said.

The promotion comes as the Connecticut-based restaurant chain explores a sale of the company, though "there is no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur." Such a sale would likely be more than $10 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Submelt (Subway)

Subway was founded by the late Fred DeLuca and Dr. Peter Buck in 1965 and has since expanded to 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries. The company has more than 20,000 franchisees.