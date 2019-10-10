Student indicted on federal charges for calling in 3 bomb threats against University of St. Thomas

article

A student at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota has been indicted on federal charges for calling in bomb threats against the school.

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota says 20-year-old Ray Ghasham Persaud was indicted on three counts of maliciously conveying, using an instrument of interstate commerce, false information about an attempt being made to damage or destroy a building by means of explosives.

On three separate dates -- April 17, August 20, and September 17 -- police say Persaud used Voice Over Internet Protocol or "VOIP" telephone numbers, through an app, to call in the bomb threats.

After the first two threat calls, St. Paul police say they were able to track the third call to his home in Blaine.

After his arrest, university officials confirmed Persaud was a third-year student who commuted to class. He has been suspended from campus due to the investigation and faces expulsion if found guilty, aside from criminal penalities.

