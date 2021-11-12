Storm drops 6 inches of snow in northern Minnesota, causes crashes to west

While the Twin Cities only saw some flakes, areas to the north and west of the metro were breaking out the snow shovels and plows on Friday. In northern Minnesota, some areas reported several inches of snow, including Chisholm with 6.8 inches. In International Falls, residents saw a reported 4.5 inches while Orr, Minnesota measured two inches of snow.

Snow totals across Minnesota

Chisholm: 6.8

Warroad: 6.0

International Falls: 4.5

Breezy Point: 3.0

Hutchinson: 2.0

Orr: 2.0

Alexandria: 1.5

Owatonna: 1.0

New Ulm: 1.0

Chanhassen: 0.2

Snow at a cabin in Hackensack. Photo submitted to the FOX 9 Weather App.

Minneapolis-St. Paul forecast

The wintry mix fizzles out Friday, so no real additional accumulations are expected. Sorry snow lovers, it was not a night for you! Less than an inch of snow overnight but the cooler temperatures and bitter wind chill are a gentle reminder that we are rolling through November.

Get the free FOX 9 Weather App to stream live FOX 9 weather coverage, see snow totals and get customized forecasts from our meteorologists that are more than just numbers and percentages. Download now at onelink.to/7vsv8y

Crashes in the snow, semi slides off I-94

A semi slid off a snowy Interstate 94 in Barnesville, Minnesota. Photo: Minnesota State Patrol Expand

While seeing less accumulation, troopers in west-central Minnesota reported crashes early Friday morning, including a semi that slid off the road along I-94 near Barnesville. Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson Jesse Grabow says several of the crashes in western Minnesota involve semis but with no reported injuries as of 7 a.m. this morning.