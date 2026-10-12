Stearns County I-94 wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead in Lynden Township

The Brief One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 94 in Lynden Township early Sunday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Troopers said a 57-year-old Canadian man drove east in the westbound lane near the Fuller Lake Rest Area and hit a motorcycle and a Honda CR-V. Three other people from Watkins, Minnesota, and Wahpeton, North Dakota, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A wrong-way crash on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota left one driver dead and three injured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Stearns County I-94 crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened in Lynden Township in central Minnesota, when around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 11, near the Fuller Lake Rest Area, a 2013 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. The Nissan then hit a 2025 Yamaha motorcycle and a 2025 Honda CR-V.

According to an official report, the driver of the Nissan, a 57-year-old Canadian man, died in the crash.

The other three people, a 65-year-old man from Watkins, Minnesota, who was driving the Honda, with a 66-year-old woman riding as his passenger, and a 24-year-old man from Wahpeton, North Dakota, who was operating the motorcycle, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Big picture view:

Lynden Township is located roughly 12 miles south of St. Cloud, Minnesota.