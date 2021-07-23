State Patrol involved in Sandstone crash on I-35 overpass

At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Minnesota State Patrol squad and a pickup truck on an Interstate 35 overpass in Sandstone late Friday morning.

According to the State Patrol’s preliminary incident report, the trooper was driving east on Highway 23 and making a left turn onto the entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 35 when their Ford Explorer collided with a Ford F-250 pickup around 10:40 a.m. Friday.

The trooper involved in the crash was identified as Michel Hagen, 53, of Duluth. The driver of the pickup was identified as 25-year-old Ambur Cady of Hinckley. They were both taken to Essentia Sandstone for treatment of injuries listed as non-life-threatening.