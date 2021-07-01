State Patrol investigating crash between semi, car on I-35 in Lakeville

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 35 in Lakeville.

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. At least one person was injured in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

Video from the scene showed a semi lying on its side in the ditch and debris strewn across the lane.

The entrance ramp from County Road 70 is closed and will remain so for the next several hours, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.