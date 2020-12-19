Expand / Collapse search

State: 3 more Minnesota restaurants face liquor license suspensions for allowing indoor dining during pause

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
COVID-19 and the Economy
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Minnesota officials have warned three more businesses in the state they are facing liquor license suspensions for allowing indoor service during a COVID-19 pause.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the Cornerstone in Monticello, the Interchange in Albert Lea, and the Pour House in Clarks Grove have all been notified they face a 60-day liquor license suspension for failing to comply with Governor Walz's executive order restricting indoor service.

AG Ellison sues 2 Minnesota bars for illegally reopening Wednesday

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed lawsuits against two bars that opened Wednesday in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-related closures.

According to the state, members of the DPS Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division witnessed patrons inside all three businesses in recent days.

This week, Governor Walz announced an extension to the ban on indoor dining due to the pandemic. However, on Saturday, he did allow for business to open up outdoor dining spaces.

Similar warnings have been served to four other businesses in the state. Hearings have been set for Broadwalk Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks, Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, Mission Tavern in Merrifield.

On Friday, a judge ordered the Alibi Drinkery to close its doors after a lawsuit brought by the state attorney general.