State: 3 more Minnesota restaurants face liquor license suspensions for allowing indoor dining during pause

Minnesota officials have warned three more businesses in the state they are facing liquor license suspensions for allowing indoor service during a COVID-19 pause.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the Cornerstone in Monticello, the Interchange in Albert Lea, and the Pour House in Clarks Grove have all been notified they face a 60-day liquor license suspension for failing to comply with Governor Walz's executive order restricting indoor service.

According to the state, members of the DPS Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division witnessed patrons inside all three businesses in recent days.

This week, Governor Walz announced an extension to the ban on indoor dining due to the pandemic. However, on Saturday, he did allow for business to open up outdoor dining spaces.

Similar warnings have been served to four other businesses in the state. Hearings have been set for Broadwalk Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks, Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, Mission Tavern in Merrifield.

On Friday, a judge ordered the Alibi Drinkery to close its doors after a lawsuit brought by the state attorney general.