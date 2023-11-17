Starship launch: Watch SpaceX try again to launch mega rocket into orbit

SpaceX will attempt a test flight of its Starship mega rocket on Saturday after getting final approval from federal regulators and delaying the launch by a day.

The first launch of Starship ended in an explosion minutes after lifting off from South Texas in April. SpaceX had planned to try again on Friday, but moved the test launch to Saturday morning instead so they could replace a malfunctioning grid fin part.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued its license Wednesday, noting that Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has met safety, environmental and other requirements to launch again.

Starship is the biggest and mightiest rocket ever built at 400 feet (120 meters), with the lofty goals of ferrying people to the moon and Mars.

Here’s what to expect from the test launch Saturday.

When and where will SpaceX’s Starship launch?

A two-hour launch window opens at 7 a.m. Central time Saturday, according to SpaceX.

If the test flight goes as planned, Starship will launch from South Texas, separate from the Super Heavy booster, fly around the Earth and land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii, FOX Weather reports.

SpaceX said residents in Cameron County may hear a "loud noise" from the rocket's 33 Raptor engines firing, but "what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions."

What happened when Starship tried to launch in April?

A test flight in April ended with an epic explosion over the Gulf of Mexico when SpaceX attempted to launch Starship for the first time. Previous test "hops" were completed in Texas – some also explosive – before SpaceX tried to launch the spaceship and booster together.

After the self-destruct system blew up the rocket, SpaceX made dozens of improvements to the nearly 400-foot (121-meter) rocket and to the launch pad, which ended up with a large crater beneath it.

SpaceX has a $3 billion NASA contract to land astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2025, using the spacecraft.

A month ago, the FAA completed its safety review of the upcoming Starship launch. It needed more time to wrap up its environmental review. No one was injured in the first attempt, but the pad was heavily damaged as the rocket's 33 main engines ignited at liftoff.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service later reported that concrete chunks, steel sheets and other objects were hurled thousands of feet (hundreds of meters) from the pad. It also said a plume of pulverized concrete sent material several miles (up to 10 kilometers) away.

Wildlife and environmental groups sued the FAA over what they considered to be the FAA’s failure to fully consider the environmental impacts of the Starship program near Boca Chica Beach.

How long will the Starship flight last?

Plans call for the test flight to last 1 /1/2 hours and fall short of a full orbit of Earth. The spacecraft would go eastward, passing over the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans before ditching near Hawaii. Nothing of value will be on board.

