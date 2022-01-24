Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Wind Chill Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Stanek appears to be getting closer to a Minnesota governor campaign

By
Published 
Politics
FOX 9
article

An archived webpage via the Internet Archive shows a campaign site for former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek.

(FOX 9) - Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek appears to be getting closer to running for Minnesota governor.

A website, richstanek.com, was updated Monday with potential campaign themes. The website was not live, but anyone could view it through a browser cache.

"It’s time we had real leadership with the courage to defend every Minnesotan – our hopes, our dreams, and our future," reads one page on Stanek's website. "It’s what I did honorably as Sheriff. And it’s what I’ll do as your Governor."

Websites do not guarantee a potential candidate will enter the race, but they are often an indication of an impending campaign launch. Last week, someone was circulating an online poll gauging interest in a Stanek bid.

Stanek was Hennepin County sheriff for 12 years before losing his 2018 re-election bid to Dave Hutchinson.

The Republican field for governor is crowded and no clear frontrunner has emerged. This month, former congressional candidate Kendall Qualls entered the race. He joined state Sens. Michelle Benson and Paul Gazelka and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, who have all been in the race for several months.

The candidates are vying for the endorsement of party activists at the GOP's convention, which is scheduled for May 13-14 in Rochester. All candidates in the field have said they would abide by the party's endorsement and not run in a primary.