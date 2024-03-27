St. Paul youth swimming lessons will be free this summer

The City of St. Paul has announced it's offering its youngest residents free swimming lessons this summer as part of an initiative to "increase aquatics equity" among youth.

According to the announcement, the free lessons are the latest addition to its range of programs aimed at building water safety skills throughout St. Paul.

"Swimming is a fun and healthy activity our children can do for the rest of their lives," said St. Paul Mayor Melivin Carter in a statement. "Our iconic pools, lakes and rivers are only as amazing as our residents’ ability to safely enjoy them."

Registration will be open on a first come, first-served basis starting April 1, 2024.

"In the land of 10,000 lakes, cost should never be a barrier to water safety skills," St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez said in a statement.

Free youth swimming lessons are in addition to other free or low-cost aquatic programs the city offers, including Women’s Swim Night, Sensory Friendly Swim Time, Teen Aquatic Fitness, Senior Aquatics Memberships and Open Swim Sundays.

In 2023, Twin Cities pools and beaches saw a shortage of qualified lifeguards, oftentimes resulting in reduced hours for water-seekers.