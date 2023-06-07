St. Paul Wendy’s robbed, employees still inside as suspect leaves with cash

article

A Wendy’s in St. Paul was robbed Wednesday morning with employees hiding in the back as the suspect took off with cash.

At about 8:15 a.m., the St. Paul Police Department received a 911 call from a business on the 600 block of University Avenue West.

The caller said that the store was being robbed by a man armed with a handgun while employees were in a back room. At the time, they believed the suspect was still inside the store.

According to police, surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the store on foot before officers arrived. The suspect stole cash from the store, but police did not say how much.

The case remains under investigation.