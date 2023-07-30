St. Paul unveils sculpture honoring Suni Lee

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The new sculpture was unveiled at Phalen Regional Park in St. Paul on Sunday. From: FOX 9

A new sculpture unveiled on Sunday in St. Paul is honoring gold-medalist gymnast and hometown hero Suni Lee.

The sculpture made by Hmong artist Seexeng Lee sits along the lake near the Lakeside Activity Center at Phalen Regional Park.

The sculpture sits on a podium in front of a marker rock and an Olympic logo made up of wreaths. The St. Paul Parks Conservancy says the sidewalk that leads and surrounds the podium is designed to look like an Olympic medal ribbon. The conservancy says there is more to come for the plaza as well.

Sunday also marked Suni Lee Day in the City of St. Paul. The holiday was first proclaimed in 2021 after Suni Lee won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lee now has her sights set on the 2024 Olympic Games.