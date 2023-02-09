St. Paul Truck Park shooting: Devondre Phillips found guilty

article

One man has been found guilty in connection to the shooting outside Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul that left a woman dead and multiple people injured.

Devondre Trevon Phillips, of Las Vegas, was charged with several counts of second-degree attempted murder in connection to the Oct. 10, 2021, incident that killed Marquisha Wiley, 27, and injured 14 others.

He was found guilty on all eight counts of attempted murder on Thursday.

Terry Lorenzo Brown, of St. Paul, was also charged in connection with the mass shooting. He faces multiple counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree murder. He's scheduled to go to trial in April.

According to charges, police believe Brown and Phillips were in a "beef" over domestic abuse allegations involving Brown and the woman he dates, who Phillips describes as a relative of his.

On October 10, police say both men exchanged gunfire inside the bar, leaving Phillips hurt and bystanders caught in the crossfire, including Marquisha Wiley, who died after being shot in the back.

Prosecutors say Brown was ineligible to own firearms due to previous felony convictions on robbery and drugs charges.

Both suspects have been ordered to stay away from the Truck Park bar.

In the meantime, St. Paul police said the case is still active and open, meaning other arrests are possible.

This is a developing story.