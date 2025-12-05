St. Paul school bus vs. light rail crash leaves 1 child hospitalized for minor injuries

The Brief A student was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a school bus and a light rail collided in St. Paul. A witness told authorities that the school bus driver ran a red light before the collision. Another bus took the remaining students to school.



A crash involving a school bus and a light rail train in St. Paul sent one student to the hospital with minor injuries.

St. Paul school bus vs. light rail crash

What we know:

Metro Transit said the crash happened at the intersection of University Avenue West and Western Avenue North around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. A witness told authorities that the bus driver ran a red light before the collision.

One student was then taken to the hospital for minor injuries as a precautionary measure, according to Metro Transit.

Another bus then took the remaining students to school.

The incident is still being investigated by the Metro Transit Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not release the nature of the child's injury, or say how many children were on the bus at the time of the collision. Metro transit did not say which school district the bus was transporting students for.