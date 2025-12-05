MN weather: Snowy roads lead to 192 crashes, 1 fatality Friday morning

The Brief Light snow on Friday is creating slick road conditions across Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 192 property-damage crashes, 126 vehicles off the road, 11 injury crashes and one fatal crash between midnight and noon on Friday. The State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down and give yourself extra time with the poor road conditions.



Light snow falling Friday morning has led to numerous crashes in the Twin Cities metro and across Minnesota.

Crash numbers

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 100 property-damage crashes, 64 vehicles off the road, 10 spinouts, two jackknifed semis and five injury crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. on Friday.

Between 9 a.m. and noon, the State Patrol reported an additional 92 property damage crashes, 62 vehicles off the road, six injury crashes, six spinouts, and one jackknifed semi.

West-Central Minnesota is seeing vehicles slide of the roads Friday morning after a bit of snow overnight. (MN State Patrol)

Additionally, one person died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 and 190th Avenue, just north of Wood Lake. The State Patrol said the incident happened just after 8 a.m., but further details were not immediately available.

"Please slow down and give yourself extra time," the State Patrol reminded drivers.

Slick roads in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

There are some slick spots on Minnesota roadways Friday morning as light snow falls in the region, causing issues for drivers.

MnDOT is reporting snow, ice and light slush are still on roadways across Minnesota as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. Find the latest road conditions here.

Light snow will move across central and southern Minnesota on Friday, with on-and-off flakes continuing from the morning into the late afternoon.