Minnesota family rallying to bring man home after fatally struck by lightning in Peru

The Brief Yuri Botelho, 36, was mountain biking in Peru when he was fatally struck by lightning Wednesday. Family is now trying to bring him home to the Twin Cities.



A Twin Cities family is trying to bring a loved one home after a tragic loss over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The family said the man died after being struck by lightning while mountain biking in Peru.

Navigating unimaginable loss

The backstory:

Yuri Botelho is a Brazil native and the son of a former local elected official in Brazil. He had recently become a U.S. citizen.

Yuri and his wife Kelsey and 15-month-old son Tyson had moved to Minnesota this year to be closer to Kelsey’s family. Yuri worked as an engineering technician for the City of St. Louis Park.

What we know:

Loved ones said Yuri and Kelsey shared a love for the outdoors.

"This year, they had decided to go down to Peru and to hike Machu Picchu. They always go with another couple. Now they both had little ones in tow," said Mandy Skoog, Yuri’s sister-in-law.

They were nearing the end of their Thanksgiving holiday trip in Peru, when family members got the call Wednesday that Yuri had died after he had been struck by lightning that afternoon.

"They were mountain biking, Yuri, James, his friend who is in critical condition, and the guide," said Skoog.

Now, the family is rallying around Kelsey and Tyson to help them return with Yuri’s remains. Immediately upon hearing the news, Kelsey’s brother and a friend flew to Peru to help.

"Kelsey is one of the strongest women I know. Trying to take it on by herself and not ask for help. She needs to realize we’re all there to help her. So, I’m worried she won’t be able to grieve how she needs to," said Erika Kastamo, Kelsey’s sister.

What they're saying:

The family said what is getting them through this unimaginable loss is faith and one another.

The family is sharing their story to help Yuri’s memory become a lasting legacy.

"What’s not to love about Yuri. Yuri walks into a room and grabs everyone’s attention. He has a big smile, a big personality. Overall, very happy, loves everyone," said Skoog. "Just spreading Yuri’s kindness."

"I want Tyson to know that his dad loved him more than anything," said Kastamo. "That he loved Tyson more than anything. He was so proud to be a father."

A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis Park sent this statement about Yuri’s sudden passing.

"We at the City of St. Louis Park are aware of the very tragic news about Yuri Botelho. This is a tremendous loss for his family, his friends and for all of us as his colleagues. Yuri had only been with the city for a short time but was already a trusted and valued employee and friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

What's next:

The family said they have met with the embassy and is hopeful they will be able to return with Yuri’s ashes as soon as Tuesday. The family said his body has been cremated in Peru.

The family said Hamel Jiu Jitsu is planning to honor Yuri. His family from Brazil is also coordinating plans to make a trip to Minnesota.

What you can do:

There is a fundraiser to support Kelsey through this tragic time with unexpected travel and medical expenses.