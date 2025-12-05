Minnesota weather: Much warmer with some light snow Friday

The Brief Expect warmer temperatures and on-and-off light snow across central and southern Minnesota through the late afternoon. Roads may be slippery during both the morning and afternoon commutes, with around an inch of accumulation possible. Another chance of snow is possible Saturday, before turning much colder on Sunday.



Light snow in Minnesota Friday

What to expect:

Light snow will move across central and southern Minnesota on Friday, with on-and-off flakes continuing from the morning into the late afternoon. While snow totals are expected to stay around an inch, roads may become slippery for both the morning and afternoon commutes.

Temperatures are just shy of 30 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with plenty of upper 20s and low 30s area wide. Winds are light from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Snow tapers by evening, leading to a quiet but colder night. Lows drop into the teens in central Minnesota and the single digits up north.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday starts with some patchy sunshine before the next clipper arrives, bringing snow opportunities to mainly southern Minnesota and portions of Iowa. The Twin Cities metro may see a flake or flurry.

Sunday is brighter but much colder, with highs only reaching the single digits. Temperatures warm into next week with another chance for light snow on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

