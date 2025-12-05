LIVE UPDATES: Slick spots on Minnesota roads as light snow falls

The Brief Light snow on Friday is creating some slick conditions on area roadways. Between midnight and 9 a.m. there have been at least 100 property damage crashes, 64 vehicles off the road, and one fatal crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Find live updates on current road conditions below. And watch FOX 9 live in the player at the top of the page.



There are some slick spots on Minnesota roadways Friday morning as light snow falls in the region.

Light snow will move across central and southern Minnesota on Friday, with on-and-off flakes continuing from the morning into the late afternoon. While snow totals are expected to stay around an inch, roads may become slippery for both the morning and afternoon commutes.

Find live updates on road conditions across the state below.

9:15 a.m. — Crash numbers

Roads remain slick across Twin Cities metro roads as snow continues to fall. FOX 9’s Lauren Andrego is tracking a troublesome spot on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Rogers, where MnDOT reported at least six different crashes.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota State Patrol has reported that between midnight and 9 a.m. there have been 100 property damage crashes, 64 vehicles off the road, 10 spinouts, five injury crashes, two jackknifed semis and one fatal crash.

Roads across the Twin Cities have snow and light snow on them, according to MnDOT. You can find the latest road conditions here.

8 a.m. - Snow causing messy commute

Snow Friday morning is causing roads to get a bit messy for the morning commute on Friday. Side roads and ramps seem to be the slickest, while interstates and busy highways aren't seeing as many issues.

Roads across the Twin Cities have light snow on them, according to MnDOT. You can find the latest road conditions here.

7:40 a.m. - Spinouts, crashes reported

Plows are focusing on the main roads, so ramps and side roads are slick. There are multiple incidents of vehicle spinouts and crashes in the Twin Cities metro area.

Roads across the Twin Cities have light snow on them, according to MnDOT. You can find the latest road conditions here.

7 a.m. - Snow on roads in Twin Cities, western MN

Roads in the western Twin Cities are partially covered in snow Friday morning, while some roads in northern and western Minnesota are completely covered in snow.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

6:45 a.m. - Vehicles sliding off roadways

West-Central Minnesota is seeing vehicles slide of the roads Friday morning after a bit of snow overnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that overnight snow has led to a few vehicles sliding off the road Friday morning. The agency is reminding people to slow down and drive with care.