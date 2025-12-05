Shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood leaves man dead

article

The Brief A man was fatally shot in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul on Thursday night. Police are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. This marks the 13th homicide in St. Paul this year.



Fatal shooting in St. Paul

What we know:

Just before 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 900 block of Edgerton Street. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The man died en route to Regions Hospital, according to police. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and confirm the victim’s identity and cause of death.

What we don't know:

Investigators processed the scene for evidence and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Further details about the incident or the victim were not immediately released by police. As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

Thursday’s shooting marks the 13th homicide in St. Paul for 2025.