Minnesota's Somali community: 30 years of growth

The Brief The Somali community in Minnesota has grown to about 107,000 people. Many Somali refugees initially came for jobs at a poultry processing plant. More than half of Somalis in Minnesota were born in the United States.



The Somali community in Minnesota has a rich history, shaped by migration and integration over the past 30 years.

Somali migration to Minnesota

What we know:

Somalia's civil war, which began in 1991, forced 3.8 million people to flee their homeland.

Many of these refugees found new homes in Minnesota, with at least 24,000 arriving in the state.

Initially, they took night shift jobs at a poultry processing plant and other unskilled positions with the help of Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services.

Ahmed Ismail Yusuf, a Somali scholar, noted that these jobs included roles in hospitality, car rental agencies, and parking lots—positions that were often overlooked by others.

Nearly all Somalis in Minnesota are American citizens, with more than half born in the United States. Of those who are foreign-born, 87% have become naturalized citizens.

Economic progress and challenges

Local perspective:

While 36% of the Somali population in Minnesota still lives below the poverty level, the younger generations are making significant progress. This mirrors the trajectory of the Hmong community, which saw a similar reduction in poverty rates over time and currently has a poverty rate just below the state average.

Ahmed Ismail Yusuf mentioned that despite their integration into American society, many Somalis still hold onto memories of their homeland. "Where you were raised, is always going to be a part of you. So because you want to see it, you want to remember it," said Yusuf.

The Somali community in Minnesota is integrating at what many consider to be a normal pace, and many are now American citizens contributing to the state's diversity.

What we don't know:

The exact number of Somalis still in the immigration process in Minnesota remains unclear, although 95% of them are already citizens.