St. Paul police on-ramp shooting: Charges not warranted, officials rule

The Brief The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has determined that a shooting involving two St. Paul Police Officers in December 2025 was legally justified under Minnesota law. On Dec. 21, charges say that officers Matthew Foy and Byron Treangen III pursued Elliot Samuels Vaughn in a stolen vehicle when he took off on foot on an on-ramp from Highway 52 to westbound I-94. Vaughn was then shot in the thigh before being taken to Regions Hospital, and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and a single count of theft of a motor vehicle.



Following an independent investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has determined that criminal charges are not warranted in a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting incident on Dec. 21, 2025, that occurred along an I-94 on-ramp.

I-94 ramp shooting

What we know:

The BCA says it interviewed witnesses and those involved in the incident while collecting and analyzing all related evidence involved in the shooting of Elliot Samuels Vaughn by St. Paul Police Officers Matthew Foy and Byron Treangen III, prior to presenting its finding to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 11, 2026, the attorney’s office officially concluded that the use of force was legally justified under Minnesota law.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on the I-94 on-ramp from Highway 52 northbound.

Police say Vaughn was behind the wheel of a Buick that had been reported stolen from a rental company in Minneapolis.

The officers were able to remotely force the vehicle to slow to a stop as it exited from Highway 52 to westbound I-94, after making contact with its manufacturer, General Motors.

According to charges later filed, Vaughn then exited the vehicle and tried to run away. As police followed, police said he reached into his pants and pulled out a gun.



"Vaughn extended his left arm behind him and pointed the handgun directly at two officers inside the squad," the charges state. "Officers discharged their firearms at Vaughn."

Vaughn was shot in the thigh and immediately fell to the roadway. He was later taken to Regions Hospital for treatment and then booked into Ramsey County Jail after being medically cleared.

According to the charges, Vaughn had a Smith and Wesson near him with a round in the chamber and a full magazine.

What's next:

Vaughn has since been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and a single count of theft of a motor vehicle.

His trial was set to begin on Monday, according to court records.