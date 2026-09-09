Husband and wife sentenced in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

The Brief Abduljabar Hussein and Mekfira Hussein, husband and wife, were sentenced for their role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Mekfira was sentenced to a little over four years in prison with two years of supervised release. Abduljabar was sentenced to a little over three years with one year of supervised release. Both are required to pay restitution of $8,886,380.



A husband and wife have been sentenced for their role in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Husband and wife sentenced

What we know:

Mekfira Hussein and Abduljabar Hussein have been sentenced in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Mekira was sentenced to 57 months, or just over four years, with two years of supervised release. Abduljabar was sentenced to 40 months, or just over three years, and one year of supervised release.

Both are ordered to pay $8,886,380 in restitution, court documents state.

Role in Minnesota fraud scheme

The backstory:

Mekfira had registered her nonprofit, Shamsia Hopes, in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Abduljabar also registered his company, Oromia Feeds LLC, with the State of Minnesota as a food vendor, and Mekfira's company was supposed to distribute the food.

The Husseins both paid thousands of dollars in kickbacks to ringleader Aimee Bock and Abdikerm Eidleh, disguised as consulting fees.

The couple received over $8.8 million in federal funds throughout the conspiracy, and used it to pay off their mortgage and buy cars.