St. Paul police searching for suspect who exchanged gunfire with officer

Police say they are looking for a suspect who exchanged gunfire with an officer Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, they were dispatched to a report of a man looking through a car on the 900 block of Algonquin Avenue around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man matching the description provided by the 911 caller. While officers were working to determine the identity of the suspect, he resisted detainment and a struggled ensued.

"He started to resist, all three fell to the ground in a scuffle. And while that was going on at some point, the suspect was able to break free, get to his feet, run and at one point he turned and fired a gun at the officers. At least one officer returned fire," St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders said.

No officers were shot and there is no evidence the suspect was hit with a bullet.

Police then say, a short time later a report came in of a carjacking in which someone used a gun near the intersection of Stillwater Avenue East and Hazel Street North. Police are working to determine of the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

Advertisement

One officer was treated at Regions Hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect is still at large.