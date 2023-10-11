St. Paul police say 8-year-old boy found safe

article

The St. Paul Police Department said the 8-year-old boy has been found safe.

See the original story below.

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help on locating 8-year-old Michael Bryant.

Bryant was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 leaving his home on foot in the 700 block of Winslow Avenue in St. Paul. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

Bryant has black hair, brown eyes and is 3’06" tall.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Bryant, authorities ask the public to call 911 or the St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.