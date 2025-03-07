Funeral service for St. Paul Police Officer Felicia Reilly: Watch live

The Brief A memorial service for St. Paul Police Officer Felicia Reilly will be held on Monday, March 10. You can watch the full service on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com, as well as streaming in the player above. Officer Reilly died earlier this month from injuries she sustained in the line of duty, according to the St. Paul Police Retirement Association. She retired from the department in 2013.



Remembering Officer Reilly

Officer Reilly will be remembered at a funeral service on Monday, March 10. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Officer Reilly will receive full honors at the law enforcement funeral at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church. Following the service, Officer Reilly will be escorted to Roselawn Cemetery for internment. The public is encouraged to line the 5-mile procession route along Larpenteur Avenue. The procession is expected to leave the church around noon and arrive at the cemetery at about 12:15 p.m.

Who was Officer Reilly?

Officer Reilly served nearly two decades with the St. Paul Police Department. She died on Saturday, March 1, at age 67, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Reilly started working for the department in 1996 and served 17 years until her retirement in 2013.

"Those who knew Felicia remember her as compassionate, devoted, and an inspiration to many. Felicia was a hero and she will be profoundly missed," a SPPD spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the St. Paul Police Retirement Association (SPPRA) website, Reilly died from injuries sustained in the line of duty in 2010.

Court records indicate Reilly responded to a hang-up 911 call in March 2010 when she was physically assaulted. The attack left her with serious injuries, including to her head. Her condition from those injuries worsened over the past 15 years, resulting in her death.

Thompson Swenson was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for the attack. He was found guilty on charges of first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.

An SPPD spokesperson said they will consult with the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office to determine if additional criminal charges are "appropriate in this instance."

While the SPPD wouldn’t comment on Reilly's cause of death, the SPPRA indicated Reilly was the first female St. Paul police officer to die from injuries sustained while on duty.