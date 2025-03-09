Officer Felicia Reilly's son wants her legacy to be remembered

The Brief Retired St. Paul Police Officer Felicia Reilly will be laid to rest on Monday, 15 years after an on-duty attack. Reilly died on March 1, the SPPRA said she died as a result of injuries from the attack. Her oldest son wants her legacy to be remembered, not forgotten.



Retired St. Paul Police Officer Felicia Reilly will be laid to rest Monday, 15 years after an on-duty attack where she was severely beaten. Her oldest son wants her to be remembered as someone who loved helping others.

Remembering retired St. Paul Police Officer Felicia Reilly

What they're saying:

Felicia Reilly had 17 years on the St. Paul police force, and she was the mother of 5 children and wife of 47 years.

Reilly died on March 1. Her life was forever changed by a 911 call that she answered in 2010.

Monday, police officers from across the region will make sure she’s never forgotten.

"One of her biggest concerns was that she’d be forgotten. And it’s clear that’s not the case," said Matthew Reilly, Felicia Reilly’s oldest son.

Officer Reilly’s 2010 911 call

The backstory:

Reilly died 15 years after injuries she sustained in the line of duty. She joined the St. Paul police force in 1996.

"My mom was never the same after that," said Matthew Reilly.

Court records indicate she responded to a hang-up 911 call in March 2010.

A man physically assaulted her, leaving her with severe head injuries.

"She never came home from work that day. She was plagued with migraine headaches, constant pain, light sensitivity," said Matthew Reilly.

How Matthew Reilly wants his mom to be remembered

What they're saying:

Matthew Reilly tells us how his mother loved being a police officer to protect and serve.

He tells FOX 9 how he’s fortunate that he had time with her. And he’s thankful that even in her final days, he could be there.

"Her favorite treat was ice cream. And even with her difficulty eating normal food, she could still eat ice cream. So I fed her a small bowl of ice cream. And she smiled and drifted off to sleep," said Matthew Reilly.

The funeral service begins Monday at 11 a.m. You can watch the service live on FOX 9, streaming on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com.

The public is encouraged to line the 5-mile procession route along Larpenteur Avenue. The procession is expected to leave the church around noon.