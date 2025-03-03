St. Paul police mourn death of retired Officer Felicia Reilly

article

The Brief Retired St. Paul police Officer Felicia Reilly died on Saturday. While SPPD wouldn't comment on the cause of death, the SPPRA said she died as a result of injuries she sustained in the line of duty. Reilly sustained serious injuries from an attack in 2010 while she was responding to a hang-up 911 call. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.



Retired police Officer Felicia Reilly, who served 17 years with the St. Paul Police Department, died over the weekend.

Retired officers’ death

The backstory:

The St. Paul Police Department announced retired Officer Reilly died on Saturday, March 1. Reilly started working for the department in 1996 and served 17 years until her retirement in 2013.

"Those who knew Felicia remember her as compassionate, devoted, and an inspiration to many. Felicia was a hero and she will be profoundly missed," a SPPD spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the St. Paul Police Retirement Association (SPPRA) website, Reilly died as a result of injuries she sustained in the line of duty.

Court records indicate Reilly responded to a hang-up 911 call in March 2010 when she was physically assaulted. The attack left her with serious injuries, including to her head.

Thompson Swenson was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for the attack. He was found guilty on charges of first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.

An SPPD spokesperson said they will consult with the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office to determine if additional criminal charges are "appropriate in this instance."

While the SPPD wouldn’t comment on Reilly's cause of death, the SPPRA indicated Reilly was the first female St. Paul police officer to die from injuries sustained while on duty.

What's next:

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.