St. Paul police learn of additional bar shooting victim

The total number of people shot in the bar shooting last Sunday early morning has increased from 15 to 16 after a man called police to report his injury, a spokesperson from the St. Paul Police Department said.

A man from Rochester, Minnesota contacted police Thursday afternoon and said doctors had located a bullet fragment in his leg that’ll require surgery to remove. He told police he was at the Seventh Street Truck Park on the night of the shooting.

The downtown St. Paul bar shooting left 15 people with gunshot wounds and killed one woman, later identified as 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley.

Two suspects have been charged in Ramsey County. 33-year-old Terry Lorenzo Brown, of St. Paul, is charged with 11 counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree murder. Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, of Las Vegas, is charged with 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder.

According to charges, police believe Brown and Phillips were in a "beef" over domestic abuse allegations involving Brown and the woman he dates, who Phillips describes as a relative of his.

St. Paul police said the case is still active and open, meaning other arrests are possible.