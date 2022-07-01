St. Paul police investigating 'suspicious' death in Frogtown nieghborhood

Police in St. Paul are investigating after they found a dead man lying on the sidewalk early Friday morning.

St. Paul Police say medics were called to the 600 block of Dale Street North around 3:10 a.m. on a report of a man lying on the sidewalk. When they arrived on scene, they found the man was dead with trauma to his face.

The cause of the trauma is unknown at this time and investigators are still trying to determine what happened.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and release the official cause of death.

Police are not saying this is a homicide yet, only that the death is suspicious.