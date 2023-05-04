Expand / Collapse search
St. Paul police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer at downtown hotel

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
St. Paul
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Fox 9) - St. Paul police arrested a suspected fentanyl dealer at the InterContinental Hotel on Tuesday, causing a large police presence downtown. 

Police say staff at the hotel initially called them just before noon when they found a "significant number" of pills they suspected might be fentanyl in a room. 

Officers came back to the hotel, which is at 11 Kellogg Blvd. E, at night to arrest the suspect, a 35-year-old man. When they confronted him, he ran into the hotel, according to St. Paul Police Spokesperson Mike Ernster. 

Investigators believed the suspect might have been armed, so numerous officers responded to assist as officers secured the building and began searching it, according to Ernster. 

Offices found the suspect and shot him with a 40mm "less lethal" projectile before taking him into custody.  

The suspect is in the Ramsey County Jail, pending charges. 

