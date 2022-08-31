St. Paul neighbors fight against new apartment complex

Angry neighbors packed this street corner in Highland Park on Wednesday afternoon with their concerns about a proposed apartment complex.

The proposal from Presbyterian Homes would place 72 new apartment units down the street, but neighbors are wary about a lack of parking. They complain the landowner, Presbyterian Homes, hasn’t been transparent or forthcoming about its plans, and they would like to see them scaled back.

"They’re going to build something but it shouldn’t be as big and it shouldn’t be square to square and it should provide for some green space," said Liz Sampair.

"Our properties are going to devalue when this goes in, and you say well how’s that?" said Tom Funk. "I’ve talked to realtors."

To this day, Tom Funk lives in his childhood home on Graham Avenue, but now a proposed workforce housing just down the street has him and many others considering moving out.

"This an experiment, why do we have to be the experiment?" said Funk. "This neighborhood is not capable of handling this -- end of story."

The proposal from Presbyterian Homes would bring 72 apartment units to land the company already owns, but with only about 50 parking spaces. Neighbors say it would also bring chaos to their quiet streets.

"They’re going be parking on these streets there potentially could be 40 cars on the streets which will create chaos," argued Funk.

"It’s too high, too many apartments," said Sampair.

"This project seems ill-planned," added Maggie Collins. "It feels really invasive."

Presbyterian Homes’ project manager says they are listening.

"We appreciate their comments their frustration, that’s something we’ve tried to work through," said Sam Jagowzinski with the nonprofit group. "Presbyterian Homes and Services is extremely set on this project given our workforce needs."