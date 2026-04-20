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St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her to deliver State of the City address Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 20, 2026 8:34am CDT
St. Paul
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Mayor Kaohly Her will deliver her first State of the City Address on Monday.
    • The speech will cover her administration’s first 100 days and future plans for St. Paul.
    • The address is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., and can be watched live in the player above.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her is set to deliver her first State of the City address Monday morning.

St. Paul Mayor State of the City address

The backstory:

The address is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., which can be watched live in the player above. 

The address will reflect on the administration's first 100 days in office and share her vision for the year ahead, the release said. The mayor is expected to discuss commitments she made upon taking office, including focusing on strong city operations, responsive government, and building economic vitality. 

Her will outline how those priorities will continue to guide her administration's work, according to the release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

St. PaulPolitics