St. Paul man confesses to killing wife, 2nd domestic murder in 2 days

The investigation into the murder on the corner of Winnipeg and Sylvan in St. Paul began at 3 a.m. Tuesday with a confession.

A 46-year-old man told St. Paul Police he’d killed his wife and was outside to turn himself in.

"A man called 911 to report that he killed his wife… and they actually found him right here in our parking lot," said St. Paul Police spokesperson Steve Linders.

Taken into St. Paul Police for questioning, officers went to his home and found his wife, also in her 40s, dead from a gunshot wound.

"It certainly makes our job easier -- we had a full confession from him. But it’s probably of little solace to the family who lost a loved one," Linders said.

This marked the second domestic murder in two days in the Twin Cities, after Bloomington Police found a woman’s body in a dumpster Monday morning. Police said a man who was in a relationship with the woman was arrested in connection to her death.

These murders come shortly before the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Shelley Johnson Cline is Executive Director of the St. Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project, one of dozens of places in Minnesota where abused women can turn for help.

"They will be treated kindly. They will be believed, and we are there to help them," Johnson Cline said.

A statewide hotline at 651-645-2824 connects victims with a compatible program.

Johnson Cline said the biggest reason women are afraid to leave abusers is that they fear retribution, which in turn keeps them in danger.

"Advocates are out there to help them…it’s confidential, nobody’s going to share their story with anyone without their permission and they will be believed and treated kindly," she said.

Advertisement

"If there’s anyone out there who is hurting, who is in an abusive relationship, please call for help because help is available," Linders said.