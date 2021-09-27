Man arrested after body found in Bloomington dumpster

article

Police are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster Monday morning in Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to the police, at about 9:50 a.m., dispatch received a call reporting a man putting a body in a dumpster at an apartment complex on the 8900 block of Wentworth Avenue. An officer arrived and found a deceased female at the scene.

The officer was then alerted to a vehicle leaving the parking lot. Other officers tried to stop the vehicle on Nicollet Avenue, but the driver did not stop.

Police pursued the suspect, and the pursuit ended near Nicollet Avenue and 46th Street in Minneapolis. A one-year old child was located in the vehicle and later released to Child Protection Services.

There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit. The suspect was taken into custody.

The case is still under investigation.

