Farmfest 2026: Governor and Senate candidates clash over farming, immigration, and tariffs in Redwood County

The Brief Candidates for Minnesota governor and U.S. Senate made their case to farmers at Farmfest in Redwood County on Wednesday. Key topics included property taxes, federal immigration enforcement, and support for family farms. The GOP convention’s endorsed Senate candidate Adam Schwarze was not invited to participate in the forum.



Candidates for Minnesota’s top offices took the stage at Farmfest, hoping to win over the state’s influential farm community.

Candidates for governor make their pitch to farmers

What we know:

Four major candidates for governor—Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Kendall Qualls, Lisa Demuth and Mike Lindell—spoke at length about their plans for Minnesota’s agricultural future. The forum focused on issues such as saving family farms, property taxes, and keeping markets open for Minnesota’s products.

Mike Lindell called the race "a spiritual battle of evil and good of biblical proportions," while Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth said, "as your governor, I commit that I will support our federal immigration law." Kendall Qualls emphasized his outsider status, saying, "government doesn't stabilize anything. If anything, they need to get off the backs of the people that are doing the work."

The candidates agreed on the need to support farmers, with Klobuchar stating, "What our farmers are facing right now should bring people together." Lindell added, "My roots were in farming," and Demuth called the moment "our opportunity." Qualls noted, "Agriculture is over a $20 billion industry in our state."

The candidates also discussed Operation Metro Surge and federal immigration operations, which divided the audience.

Lindell promised a new budget proposal coming Thursday that would eliminate the state income tax and address questions raised during the forum.

The backstory:

Klobuchar faced both heckling and applause as she tried to appeal to farmers while criticizing President Donald Trump and her opponents’ support for his policies.

"Not one of my opponents on this stage has objected to those tariffs. They've embraced them. Not one has objected to the war in Iran. Not one has objected the ‘Big Beautiful bill’ and all the rural cuts. We do not need a governor who is a rubber stamp of Donald Trump," said Klobuchar.

Demuth, Lindell and Qualls all criticized DFL leadership, but each tried to set themselves apart from one another and from Klobuchar.

Four U.S. Senate candidates also addressed the crowd

Local perspective:

In addition to the governor’s race, four U.S. Senate candidates—two Democrats and two Republicans—spoke to Farmfest attendees. However, Adam Schwarze, the GOP’s convention-endorsed candidate, was not included due to low poll numbers since the convention. The final decision will come on primary day, which is next Tuesday.

Farmfest’s forums gave voters a chance to hear directly from those vying for statewide office, with candidates taking questions and sharing their vision for Minnesota’s agricultural sector.

The event highlighted the importance of rural issues and the farm vote in the upcoming election.