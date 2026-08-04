Lake water levels won't recover for years due to drought, DNR warns

The Brief Persistent drought has led to lower lake levels across north-central Minnesota. The area has seen 12 to 16 inches less rainfall than normal over the past four years. The Minnesota DNR urges patience and discourages altering lakes during low water periods.



An extended drought is impacting lake levels across north-central Minnesota, and officials say it could take years for some to recover.

Lake levels dropping after years of low rainfall

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), much of north-central Minnesota is now in a "storage drought," with long-term water reserves in lakes, soil and groundwater depleted.

The region has received 12 to 16 inches less precipitation than normal over the past four years, and it would take months of above-average rainfall to restore lake levels and soil moisture, according to the DNR.

Dig deeper:

Low water can actually help lake ecosystems by consolidating sediment and encouraging the growth of aquatic plants. Some plants that can’t germinate underwater become important habitats for fish and insects and help prevent shoreline erosion.

But for people who live on or visit lakes, the changing water levels can be frustrating, especially when it disrupts boating or other activities.

What they're saying:

"Patience is important when these cycles affect human enjoyment of a lake," said Randall Doneen, DNR Conservation Assistance and Regulation Section manager, in a statement. "While many are eager to see lakes at levels more conducive to boating and other uses, people should refrain from activities such as manipulating lake level outlets or undertaking enhanced shoreline alterations during temporary low-level conditions."