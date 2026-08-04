Charges: Neighbor targeted Hoffman family with July 4 fireworks

The Brief A Champlin, Minnesota man faces charges after allegedly making threatening comments and setting off fireworks targeting his neighbors on July 4, 2026. The neighbors, Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman, his wife, Yvette, and their daughter, Hope, survived a shooting in 2025, and reported feeling terrorized after hearing the comments and loud fireworks. The defendant, Jeffery Scott Maciej, admitted to making the statements and has a history of conflict with the neighbors.



A Champlin, Minnesota man is accused of harassment and disorderly conduct after police say he targeted his neighbors with threatening comments and fireworks on July 4, 2026.

Authorities say the neighbors are Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman, his wife, Yvette, and their daughter, Hope, who all survived a June 14, 2025 politically-motivated attack at their Champlin home.

Hoffman home targeted by fireworks

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of illegal fireworks at a Champlin residence on July 4, 2026. Police saw burn marks and firework debris on the driveway, and spoke with a group in the garage, including the homeowner, Jeffery Scott Maciej.

The next day, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper shared a home security video with Champlin police, showing the incident from the neighbor’s perspective. The neighbors, identified in the complaint as JAH and YMH, told police they heard a man on the video say, "This one’s for f***ing what’s her name Hope," followed by loud fireworks.

The complaint lists several more statements including, "This one’s for John" and "This one’s for you buddy," each followed by more loud fireworks. The neighbors confirmed Hope is their daughter and said they recognized Maciej’s voice. They described the fireworks as sounding like a 9mm firearm.

Both said they felt terrorized and fearful after watching the video. Police learned that the neighbors had survived a shooting in June 2025, where both were shot multiple times. They also reported a restraining order against Maciej about 10 years earlier.

Officers spoke with Maciej on July 6, 2026. He admitted to setting off fireworks and making comments about the neighbors, saying he was "smarting off" and upset that police had been called. Maciej acknowledged a long history of conflict with the neighbors.

The charges and legal process

Why you should care:

Maciej, 66, is charged with harassment causing or reasonably expecting to cause substantial emotional distress, and disorderly conduct for allegedly using offensive language and actions that alarmed his neighbors. The harassment charge is a gross misdemeanor, carrying a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail or a $3,000 fine, or both. The disorderly conduct charge is a misdemeanor with a possible penalty of 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, or both.

A summons has been issued for Maciej to appear in court. If he fails to appear, a warrant will be issued for his arrest. The complaint notes that Maciej’s actions caused significant fear for the neighbors, especially given their history as victims of a previous shooting.

Maciej is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.