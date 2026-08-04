Chronic wasting disease confirmed in wild deer near Stillwater

The Brief A wild deer near Stillwater has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The Minnesota DNR says it is planning a response to slow any potential spread, including possible new restrictions and surveillance. The case was reported by a landowner who noticed the deer acting strangely.



A wild deer found near Stillwater has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, prompting new action from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

CWD confirmation in Stillwater

What we know:

The DNR says a landowner noticed a female deer near Stillwater that was unafraid of people and looked very thin, ultimately reporting it to officials.

The deer died on July 16 and was collected by DNR staff. It was then brought to the University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing, where it was confirmed to have chronic wasting disease (CWD) earlier this week, according to a press release.

Dig deeper:

The DNR says it has a CWD response plan for areas where the disease is found, as the detection happened in a deer permit area about 30 miles from the nearest known cases in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

What they're saying:

"This discovery near Stillwater is unfortunate and highlights the importance of the public’s awareness of and ability to report sick deer, as well as our protocol to have these deer tested for CWD," said Michelle Carstensen, DNR Wildlife Health Program supervisor, in a statement. "We thank the landowner who reported this animal because public participation is necessary to keep our deer population healthy."