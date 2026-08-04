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Teen falls 20 stories inside Minneapolis grain elevator while trespassing: Police

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 4, 2026 10:29 AM CDT
Published August 4, 2026 10:29 AM CDT
article

A teen was seriously injured after falling 20 stories in a grain elevator in Minneapolis.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old fell about 20 stories inside a decommissioned grain elevator Monday night.
    • Police say the teenager was trespassing with a group when the fall happened.
    • Fire crews rescued the teenager, who was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old was critically injured after falling approximately 20 stories inside a decommissioned grain elevator in Minneapolis Monday night. 

Teen falls 20 stories inside grain elevator

What we know:

Minneapolis police said a group of teenagers were reportedly trespassing at the decommissioned Checkerboard Grain Elevator in the 3700 block of Cheatham Avenue when the 18-year-old fell about 20 stories before landing on an elevated platform.

Authorities responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m., and Minneapolis fire crews used a ladder truck to reach the injured teen and provide emergency medical care. 

The 18-year-old was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the teen's identity or said what led to the fall. The incident remains under investigation.

The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis