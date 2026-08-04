Teen falls 20 stories inside Minneapolis grain elevator while trespassing: Police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old was critically injured after falling approximately 20 stories inside a decommissioned grain elevator in Minneapolis Monday night.
Teen falls 20 stories inside grain elevator
What we know:
Minneapolis police said a group of teenagers were reportedly trespassing at the decommissioned Checkerboard Grain Elevator in the 3700 block of Cheatham Avenue when the 18-year-old fell about 20 stories before landing on an elevated platform.
Authorities responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m., and Minneapolis fire crews used a ladder truck to reach the injured teen and provide emergency medical care.
The 18-year-old was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the teen's identity or said what led to the fall. The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department.