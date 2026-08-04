Mike Lindell steps down as MyPillow CEO to focus on MN governor's race

The Brief Mike Lindell has announced he is stepping down as CEO for MyPillow to focus on the Minnesota governor's race. Lindell will remain a member of the Board of Directors and a shareholder in the company. Lindell's main contenders in the upcoming primary race are Kendall Qualls and Lisa Demuth. Lindell was endorsed by President Donald Trump.



MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is stepping down from his role to focus on his campaign in the Minnesota governor's race.

Mike Lindell steps down as MyPillow CEO

What we know:

Lindell made the announcement Tuesday that he is stepping down as CEO at the company he founded, MyPillow. He has also reduced his ownership to a minority stake.

Lindell says he is stepping down to focus on his candidacy in the Minnesota governor's race, where he is running as a Republican.

James Furlong, who was president of the company from 2004-2019, will become the CEO and Justin Butler will be joining the company as the CFO.

What they're saying:

Lindell sent the following statement regarding the decision:

"After 22 years of leading MyPillow, I know the company is ready for its next chapter and I know Minnesota cannot wait. This decision is not about walking away. It is about stepping forward to serve. I am putting Minnesota above myself, my title, and my business interests so I can give this campaign and the people of our state my full time, energy, and attention.

"Real leadership means knowing when to lead, when to trust your team, and when to put a larger calling first. I trust Jim and the Board to protect our employees, our customers, and our Minnesota roots. My focus now is clear, which is to listen to Minnesotans, earn their trust, and work every day to become a governor worthy of our state."

Mike Lindell campaign

The backstory:

President Donald Trump endorsed Lindell for Minnesota governor on July 15.

His top contenders in the Aug. 11 primary are Kendall Qualls and Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth.

Campaign complaint

Dig deeper:

Lindell stepping down comes after a new complaint was filed against him alleging he violated Minnesota's campaign laws when he gave out free MyPillows at a Fourth of July parade.

Lindell rode on a trailer in the Delano Fourth of July Parade and threw pillows into the crowd with packaging that had "Mike Lindell for Governor" printed on them.

READ MORE: Mike Lindell violated campaign laws with MyPillow handout, complaint alleges