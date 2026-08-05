Gunfire reported from Isanti home, public asked to stay away

The Brief Police are responding to reports of gunfire on the 800 block of Cedar Street Southwest in Isanti. Authorities warn the situation may be life-threatening to anyone outside in the area. Residents are urged to stay away until law enforcement secures the scene.



Police are urging people to avoid an area on Cedar Street Southwest in Isanti as they respond to reports of shots fired from inside a home.

Police respond to shots fired from a home in Isanti

What we know:

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Isanti Police Department after reports of gunfire from a residence on the 800 block of Cedar Street Southwest. Police believe the person or people involved are still inside the home and may be firing a weapon from within.

Authorities have called this an immediate life-threatening situation for anyone outside near the home. Law enforcement is asking everyone to stay away from the area until it is secured.

Police have not released details about injuries or suspects. Officers are working to secure the scene and will share more information as soon as possible.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared if anyone has been hurt or taken into custody. There are no details about what led up to the gunfire or how long the situation might last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.