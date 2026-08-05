Roseville Chipotle salmonella lawsuit: Woman seeking damages after hospitalization

The Brief A woman is suing Chipotle after she says she was hospitalized for a salmonella infection that came from a Roseville Chipotle. The federal civil lawsuit says the contamination came from raw jalapeño peppers served by the establishment. The Minnesota Department of Health said it identified 110 salmonella cases, with 75 people reporting that they recently ate at Chipotle.



Chipotle is being sued by a woman who says she suffered a severe salmonella infection after eating at a Roseville Chipotle.

READ MORE: Chipotle pulls jalapeños from stores after salmonella outbreak in Minnesota

Roseville Chipotle lawsuit

Big picture view:

The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court by Attorney Ryan Osterholm, claims a Minnesota woman became sick after eating a chicken burrito bowl served by Roseville Chipotle at Fairdale Shoppes on June 24, 2026.

State health officials would later determine the source of the contamination came from raw jalapeño peppers, which were included in the bowl.

The lawsuit states the woman became ill and lost consciousness on June 27, about 76 hours after her exposure, which is within the incubation period for salmonellosis.

According to state and federal health department data cited in the lawsuit, health officials were able to match the salmonella strain in the woman's body to the strain in the Chipotle outbreak.

The lawsuit is seeking $75,000 in damages.

Chipotle response

The other side:

Chipotle shared the following statement on the outbreak:

"The health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority. We are aware that public health authorities are investigating the source of a Salmonella outbreak in the supply chain impacting several food service retailers in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed it has no ongoing concerns with Chipotle. We are cooperating with public health authorities in their efforts.

"As part of our established health and safety protocols, upon learning of a potential outbreak, we immediately initiated our ingredient traceability system and were able to identify jalapeños as a potential common ingredient from a common lot, and the restaurants where it was distributed. Out of an abundance of caution, we proactively removed the jalapeños from our restaurants and replaced them with product from different growers."

Minnesota Department of Health statement

What they're saying:

A statement shared by the Minnesota Department of Health earlier this week can be read below:

"The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is currently investigating a Salmonella Javiana outbreak associated with Mexican-style quick-service restaurants. Jalapeños are suspected as the vehicle. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is conducting the traceback investigation (including but not limited to jalapeños). Should you have additional questions about the traceback investigation please refer them to FDA and source to FDA.

"MDH has identified 110 Salmonella Javiana cases in Minnesota that are part of this outbreak. These cases were linked using whole genome sequencing. Among the 84 Minnesota cases that we were able to reach for interview, 75 (89%) reported eating at Chipotle, with meal dates from 6/14 to 7/14 (the majority had meal dated between 6/24 and 7/2). The cases that reported not eating at Chipotle ate at a variety of other Mexican-style restaurants. Other states are contributing to the investigation. Based on all the evidence so far, the food that made people sick was served at other restaurants as well.

"Chipotle has fully collaborated on every aspect of this investigation; ranging from providing records and information about the foods they receive at their restaurants, as well as implementing mitigation steps right away to prevent further transmission, including removing the suspected jalapeños from all the restaurants that received that product.

"It is too soon for us to know if the outbreak is ongoing. Given the measures Chipotle put in place, we are not concerned about Chipotle; but it is possible that the outbreak is ongoing if the contaminated food item is being served elsewhere. We do expect the case count to increase even if the illnesses occurred a couple of weeks ago, since it takes us a while to detect cases in surveillance.

"Our investigations often start with speaking to persons diagnosed with a foodborne illness that were reported to the health department as part of our surveillance. We’d like to ask the public to please answer our calls. The information they provide is critical to solving outbreaks quickly."

Past Chipotle Salmonella outbreaks

The backstory:

Another significant Salmonella outbreak was traced back to Chipotle more than a decade ago, with the source determined to be from tomatoes.

READ MORE: Tomatoes identified as source of Salmonella outbreak at Chipotle in Minnesota