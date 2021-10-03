St. Paul man becomes first runner to win 3 races at Twin Cities Marathon

article

Danny Dochery of St. Paul became the became the first runner in Twin Cities Marathon history to win three titles in a single year after winning the 10 mile run Sunday morning.

Dochery ran the 10K, the 5K, and the 10 mile run - finishing first in all.

About 400 runners competed in the trio of races, called the TC Looney Challenge.

More than 18,000 runners of all ages are participating in races over the weekend, the first time in a few years the races have taken place in-person.

Runners start near U.S. Bank Stadium, wind their way south around the lakes, and eventually travel east across the river. The finish line is at the State Capitol.