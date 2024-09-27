St. Paul Lowertown artist shooting victim identified

article

Authorities released the identity of the 66-year-old woman who was fatally shot while working on an art project in Lowertown, St. Paul, on Wednesday.

According to police, she is Carrie Shobe Kwok, of St. Paul. While the shooting remains under investigation, authorities previously said the gunman picked Kwok at random.

"A random act performed in a manner like that is something I've never seen anything like that, even in a movie," St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry previously said, "It is awful."

Background

St. Paul police responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of Kellogg Boulevard East on Wednesday evening and located a woman with apparent gunshot injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect believed to be involved had left the scene, and authorities tracked the vehicle to an address in Belle Plaine.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said the suspect left the house and was armed with a gun.

At some point during the interaction, authorities say two St. Paul officers shot at the man. He was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the use-of-force incident. Law enforcement has not yet released the man’s name.

What else?

Lowertown Lofts Art Cooperative previously posted on Facebook that Kwok was a member of their group and was working on an art project in the alley at the time of the shooting.

When FOX 9 crews returned to the scene the morning after the shooting, flowers were placed on a mural, which was blocked off by caution tape.

"All she was trying to do is give us an even more beautiful and enjoyable and peaceful community," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said at a press conference on Thursday.

Lowertown laments safety concerns

People who lived in an artist's co-op with the victim took some comfort in hearing he lived so far away.

But Lowertown neighbors lamented it's one more reason to feel less safe.

"Every night's a big difference down here," said Lynn Murphy. "I myself have been assaulted three times last year."

Her neighbors previously told FOX 9 that Kwok was a bright soul who just wanted to make life better for people around her, which is partly why she was working on the mural.