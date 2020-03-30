St. Joseph's Hospital staff write encouraging messages on windows

article

It's a trying time for health care workers, but staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul are sharing messages of positivity amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Missy Scalon is a unit coordinator at the cardiac catheterization lab at St. Joseph's. The lab is on the third floor, which includes the skyway that overlooks the traffic below on W 10th Street.

Scanlon and her colleagues decided to paint the messages, "Stay strong," "Wash your hands," and "Together we will rise" on the windows along with hearts and handprints.

“We just wanted to send some positive vibes and make people smile,” said Scanlon.

The messages also cast shadows on the floor of the walkway, so that staff can enjoy the kind words as well.