St. Cloud police seek photos, video from party following deadly shooting

Police are asking the public’s help in finding any pictures or video from a house party that occurred near the campus of St. Cloud State University in October that resulted in the fatal shooting of one person.

Police are offering a link to provide any information regarding the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 ON the 700 block of 6th Ave S.

According to police, an argument at the PARTY escalated into a shooting that resulted in a man being shot. Authorities later identified the victim as Antonio Carl Harris Jr. of Buffalo, Minnesota.

The possible suspects were able to leave the area prior to police arrival.

Two other victims – a 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old man – received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

