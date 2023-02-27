St. Cloud police: Drunk 18-year-old ran over man in Target parking lot

Police in St. Cloud say an 18-year-old is in custody for allegedly purposely running people down while drunk in a Target parking lot.

Police say they responded to the parking lot on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported someone driving a car recklessly. Additionally, the caller said the driver had already hit at least one car.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they saw the suspect driving his car at a high rate of speed. Officers tried to pull the driver over in the parking lot, but he fled down Lincoln Avenue Southeast a short distance before pulling over.

The 18-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and was processed for driving under the influence.

Police then found a victim, a 29-year-old man, in the parking lot. It appears he was struck while walking to his car.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect hit two cars, but no one in either was injured.

The suspect is currently in the Benton County jail being held for multiple charges.