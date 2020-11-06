Man dies hours after shooting in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota say a man died early Friday morning after being shot late the night before.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Thomas Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of person down.

When the arrived on scene, they found the victim outside of a house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics responded to the scene and transported the man to Regions Hospital where he was initially listed in stable condition. However, around 4:15 a.m., his condition worsened and he passed away, police said.

Homicide investigators are working to find the suspect and determine what led up to the shooting. The preliminary investigation has led police to believe this was not a random shooting and the suspect or suspects and the victim knew one another.