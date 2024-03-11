Beached whale dies after stranding itself off Venice coast: ‘It’s heartbreaking"

Officials are asking people to avoid Service Club Park beach in Venice after a sperm whale died after beaching itself about 50 yards offshore on Sunday.

FOX 13's Kellie Cowan reported it had washed up even closer to the shore early Monday morning and officials had planned to euthanize the whale if it survived the night.

The whale, weighing about 50,000 to 70,000 pounds, was severely underweight and was struggling to stay alive on Sunday, according to FWC.

On Monday afternoon, crews were working on getting the whale onto the beach.

After the necropsy, the whale will be taken about 10-15 miles offshore.

"We’re problem-solving as we go. We’re about to roll it up onto the beach so we can begin our necropsy," Gretchen Lovewell, Mote Marine Laboratory stranding investigations program manager said.

She added that while they don’t know why the whale stranded itself, they do know that it is a 44-foot male and it is extremely skinny.

Lovewell went on to state that the necropsy will be done on the whale’s side, so they can get to the whale’s stomach.

"Throughout that process, there will be a number of bodily fluids going out into the water, and we really want to encourage people to avoid the water. We are concerned about predations. So, for human safety, if people can avoid the water that would be great," Lovewell said.

Crews work to prepare the beached whale for a necropsy on Monday afternoon.

She said they are worried about sharks scavenging in the area, adding that once they get going, the scene will look very different, very soon.

When the crews tried to pull the line up, the line cut deep into the tissue and they were worried about the tail coming off, so they ended up pulling it up by its head. Then they used the sand to gently roll it over on its side.

"We'll do a ton of measurements, we’ll do a bunch of external photographs and then we’ll actually start to go in systematically and do the necropsy.

Lovewell said they are looking at every system they can during a systematic dissection of the animal.

"We’ll look at every organ system we can get access to," Lovewell stated.

She stressed that they may not know what happened to the whale until test results come back in a few weeks.

Sperm whales are an endagered species. Lovewell said they get about two whales a year in the entire Gulf Coast. She added that the last time a sperm whale was in Florida was in 2008.

"The fact that is was this close to shore and this skinny, tells us something has been going on for a while," Lovewell said.

She said crews will probably be on site all day on Monday and tomorrow morning. Lovewell noted that they will have to wait until tomorrow morning to tow the animal away due to the next high tide and daylight.

She said it will be towed at least 10-15 miles offshore.

"Anytime we have animals that come in like this, especially when they are alive, and we can’t get to it and help it, it’s heartbreaking," Lovewell shared. "It’s a gut punch. We desperately wanted to get to it yesterday, but we just simply couldn’t do it safely. Now, we’re putting on our science hats to make the best of a bad situation, to make sure this animal doesn’t die in vain and we can learn as much as we can from this animal and hopefully help the rest of them that are out there."