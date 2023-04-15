FAA clears SpaceX to launch giant rocket from Texas

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
22
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Todd County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:24 AM CDT until WED 9:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:34 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County

FAA clears SpaceX to launch giant rocket from Texas

By Andrew Wulfeck
Published 
SpaceX
FOX Weather

Time-lapse: SpaceX launch creates 'space jellyfish'

The sped-up view of Thursday night's CRS-25 launch, with the setting sun illuminating the growing exhaust plume.

Minutes after the Federal Aviation Administration awarded SpaceX a launch license for its massive Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket from a facility in Texas, the space company announced plans to launch the powerful rocket on Monday morning.

SpaceX had sought clearance for the rocket launch for nearly two years, but an extensive review and changes to the original application slowed down the federal approval process.

During its inaugural flight, which could take place as early as Monday at 8:00 a.m. ET, an empty 400-foot-tall spacecraft and rocket will be launched from SpaceX’s facility near Brownsville, Texas.

If the weather cooperates, a booster rocket is expected to splash down over the Gulf of Mexico, and the spacecraft will circle the globe and land in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.

The space company anticipates the rocket will take about 90 minutes to reach its orbit and splashdown in the Pacific.

"To date, the SpaceX team has completed multiple sub-orbital flight tests of Starship’s upper stage from Starbase, successfully demonstrating an unprecedented approach to controlled flight. These flight tests helped validate the vehicle’s design, proving Starship can fly through the subsonic phase of entry before re-lighting its engines and flipping itself to a vertical configuration for landing. In addition to the testing of Starship’s upper stage, the team has conducted numerous tests of the Super Heavy rocket, which include the increasingly complex static fires that led to a full-duration 31 Raptor engine test – the largest number of simultaneous rocket engine ignitions in history," SpaceX posted in a launch announcement.

Under the approval, the FAA will have at least one inspector present for the launch, and the company will be required to report any pre-flight anomalies to the agency.

Image 1 of 2

 

If the orbital test flight is a success, it could pave the way for the company to eventually replace the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets with the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket.

Both the spaceship and booster are reusable and were designed for deep space exploration to the moon and Mars.

